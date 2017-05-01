Officials: Corrections captain resigns while being investigated during Thomas inquest

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Corrections Captain George Gold, one of the subjects being investigated during the inquest into the death of Terrill Thomas at the Milwaukee County Jail, resigned over the weekend.

Gold provided the most damaging testimony against Major Nancy Evans, the jail’s commander when Thomas died. He stated that he viewed the surveillance video of Officer Ramsey-Guy turning off the water to Thomas’ cell. He says he told Evans this; she testified he didn’t. That portion of the surveillance — the first three days — was overwritten by the time MPD detectives asked for it in July.

A Milwaukee County jury unanimously recommended criminal charges against seven staffers (not including Gold) at the Milwaukee County Jail in the death of Thomas on Monday, May 1st.

Thomas was jailed in connection with a shooting inside the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in April of 2016. He faced felony charges in the case. Thomas died April 24, 2016, after he was deprived of water for seven days because he had flooded a cell.