× One lucky player! $3.5 million winning Megabucks ticket sold in Racine

RACINE — One lucky Megabucks player matched all six numbers in the Saturday, April 29 drawing to win the $3.5 million top prize.

Saturday’s winning Megabucks numbers were 5, 19, 26, 35, 40 and 41.

The player purchased their winning ticket at Port Of Call Liquor at 918 West Boulevard in Racine. Retailers receive a 2% incentive of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize in person at the Lottery’s Madison office.

Megabucks is Wisconsin’s very own lotto game. Drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday night. The Megabucks jackpot is estimated at $1 million for the Wednesday May 3 drawing.

HOW TO PLAY