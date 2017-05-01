Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower are known as “cole” crops. Is it because they are planted when it’s cold?

Potatoes are grown from cut up potatoes called “seed potatoes” and now is the time. You’ll learn how as we plant them in our garden.

Onion “sets” are an easy way to grow both scallions and slicing onions. There’s more to it than just burying the bulbs. See how we plant them in our garden.

You can head to the Milwaukee County UW-Extension Horticulture page for more gardening information.