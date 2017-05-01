FOX6 News was given an exclusive opportunity to have one of our crews to be a "sailor for a day" -- experience life at sea on board the USS Eisenhower, an aircraft carrier with a crew of more than 5,000 strong. You won't want to miss this story -- scheduled for 10:13 p.m. on Monday, May 1st.
“Sailor for a Day:” Catch an exclusive look at the USS Enterprise
-
USS Carl Vinson begins drills with Japanese destroyers
-
U.S. carrier starts ‘routine’ patrols in South China Sea
-
US carrier starts ‘routine’ patrols in South China Sea
-
Sea trials begin for USS Gerald R. Ford, Navy’s newest class of aircraft carrier
-
North Korea issues warning as US strike group heads to Korean Peninsula
-
-
US aircraft carrier-led strike group headed toward Korean Peninsula
-
US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in Persian Gulf
-
US Navy guided-missile sub arrives in South Korea
-
Pres. Trump touts calls for multi-billion military investment, promises “great rebuilding of military might”
-
“Music worm:” Even the Fox Sports crew can’t get their theme song out of their heads
-
-
American detained in North Korea; “He was prevented from getting on the flight out of Pyongyang”
-
A new place to party: Brew Crew Bar is a fan-friendly tailgate zone, ready for Opening Day
-
Russian spy ship lurks off Connecticut coast