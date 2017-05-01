Testimony wraps up in inquest into Terrill Thomas’ death, jury to get case Monday afternoon

MILWAUKEE — Testimony has concluded in the inquest into the death of Terrill Thomas at the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Jury deliberations are expected to begin Monday afternoon, May 1st.

Prosecutors brought up two incidents within a month of Thomas' death where jail staff cut off water to an inmate's cell to gain compliance. — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) May 1, 2017

38-year-old Terrill Thomas was jailed in connection with a shooting inside the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in April of 2016. He faced felony charges in the case. But on April 24, 2016, he was found dead from dehydration inside his cell.

This inquest consists of six jurors who will review the circumstances of his death. The jury then will decide whether charges should be filed, and deliver an “advisory verdict.”

Thomas was one of four people (including a newborn) to die at the Milwaukee County Jail within a six-month period in 2016.

