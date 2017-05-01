Wanted: Washington County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to locate Jeremiah Button

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate and arrest 41-year-old Jeremiah Button. He is wanted for first degree child sexual assault, repeated sexual assault of same child, possession of child pornography and incest with a child.

Officials say Button is described as a male, white, 5’11” tall, 175 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officials say Button subject was released from custody after a relative posted $25,000 cash bond for him. He has now missed his last court appearance and is thought to be in hiding.

The Sheriffs’ Office believes he is staying with family members in the 3600 block of Pioneer Rd. in the Town of Polk. The family members have not been willing to cooperate with law enforcement up to this point.

If you have information on his location, do not take action other than contacting your local law enforcement agency or our office at 262-335-4420.

