MILWAUKEE — Authorities are investigating a crash involving a wrong-way driver early Tuesday morning, May 2nd.

It happened on northbound I-43 near Chase Avenue around 3 a.m.

A FOX6 photojournalist took the picture below. You can see the blue car with front-end damage was facing the opposite direction.

The crash temporarily closed all northbound lanes near Chase Avenue.

No additional details have been released.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.