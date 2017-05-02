Bill makes clear under 21 can go to Wisconsin festivals

MADISON — A bill the state Assembly has passed makes clear that people under age 21 can attend festivals on private property in Wisconsin where alcohol is served.

Backers of the proposal say it’s necessary because the state officials told festival organizers it was going to enforce a state law that prohibits minors from attending such events without a parent or guardian present.

The bill’s supporters say it will simply maintain the status quo. The bill says minors can legally attend festivals where alcohol is served on private grounds that are expected to have attendance over 2,500. The same rules are already in place for festivals like Milwaukee’s Summerfest that are on public property.

The Assembly passed the measure on a voice vote Tuesday. It goes next to the state Senate.