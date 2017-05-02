Frost ADVISORY to take effect Wednesday morning for all of SE Wisconsin (1am – 8am)

Brewers fall to Cardinals 2-1

Posted 10:28 pm, May 2, 2017, by

ST. LOUIS, MO - MAY 2: Travis Shaw #21 of the Milwaukee Brewers advances to second base on a wild pitch against Kolten Wong #16 of the St. Louis Cardinals in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium on May 2, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS — Carlos Martinez pitched effectively into the eighth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals once again beat Wily Peralta, topping the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 Tuesday night.

Martinez (1-3), making his sixth start of the season, retired the first 12 batters. He gave up an unearned run on four hits in 7 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking one.

Trevor Rosenthal pitched a perfect ninth for his third save in three chances.

Peralta (4-2) fell to 0-9 in his last 11 starts against the Cardinals. He allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings.