× Calatrava work to be among those featured in “Sculpture Milwaukee” this summer

MILWAUKEE — Sculpture Milwaukee, an outdoor urban sculpture experience in downtown Milwaukee, will be on view starting June 1st. It’ll feature 22 sculptures by 21 artists including Santiago Calatrava, who designed Milwaukee’s world-renowned art museum extension.

The sculptures will be positioned along Wisconsin Avenue from 6th Street to O’Donnell Park and will be free to the public.

In addition to the Calatrava work, the installation will include internationally renowned artists such as Tony Cragg, Alison Saar, Joel Shapiro and Jessica Stockholder, as well as three Milwaukee-based artists – Michelle Grabner, Paul Druecke and Jason S. Yi.

Sculptures will range in size and material, including a 40 ft.-tall stainless steel piece by Saint Clair Cemin and a concrete block sculpture by Sol LeWitt, which will be assembled on-site.

Sculpture Milwaukee is slated to be an annual exhibition, highlighting new artists and works each year. Sculptures within the installation will be available for purchase. A percentage of the commission of each sale will be reinvested into Sculpture Milwaukee, a nonprofit initiative managed by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, for continuation of the program into future years.

Installation of the pieces will begin in mid-May. Additional info can be found at sculpturemilwaukee.com.