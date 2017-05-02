× Charged: Racine man refuses to be evicted from apartment, found to be heavily armed

RACINE — 30-year-old Pepijn Schmidt of Racine faces multiple charges tied to incidents in which officials attempted to evict him from his residence. Schmidt faces the following charges:

Resisting an officer

Possession of a firearm silencer

Contempt of court – disobey order

According to the criminal complaint, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) attempted to serve eviction paperwork on Schmidt. He “refused to open the door all the way and told the investigators that he was not going to leave and then refused to leave.”

Over time, investigators learned “Schmidt had served in the military in combat” and that he was “heavily armed inside his apartment.” Schmidt apparently made it clear on multiple visits by the RCSO that “he was going to ignore the court order for eviction.”

The complaint says after several weeks of surveillance, RCSO investigators learned “Schmidt only left his apartment every 2-3 week to go to a nearby grocery store.” During that time, “members of the Racine County Human Services Department, other veterans, and deputies all continued to try to make contact” with Schmidt to convince him to come out and accept services.

On April 18th, the complaint says Schmidt went to a grocery store in Racine. When he came out of the store, he “immediately saw two deputies to his left and reached for a handgun that he was carrying as a side arm. 2 other deputies were able to converge on his right side.” They were able to disarm Schmidt but the complaint indicates Schmidt “continued resistive tension in his body that made it difficult for deputies.” Deputies found two handguns, two extra magazines for the handguns and two knives on Schmidt during that arrest.

After Schmidt was taken into custody, deputies went back to his apartment. They located the following:

2 shotguns, one of which was loaded

5 rifles, 2 of which were loaded

2 revolvers, both loaded

2 semi-automatic pistols, both loaded

Thousands of rounds of ammunition

Two sets of military-grade body armor

Other military items and edged weapons

Schmidt is due in court for a preliminary hearing on May 10th.