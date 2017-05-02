Former Packers RB Eddie Lacy reschedules charity garage sale

GREEN BAY — “It’s going down” — again. Former Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy has rescheduled his charity garage sale!

The sale, billed as a “garage and moving sale” will take place on Friday, May 5th from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and on Saturday, May 6th from 8:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in De Pere.

100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to a charitable organization, Lacy said.

Any items that remain after the sale will be donated to the Freedom House in Green Bay — an organization that serves Brown County area families who find themselves in dire need of emergency housing.