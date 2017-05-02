“Get your job done:” Calls grow for Sheriff David Clarke to resign, be removed from office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON -- In light of the inquest verdict in the Terrill Thomas death, calls are growing for Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke to resign or be removed from office. The question divided lawmakers in Madison on Tuesday, May 2nd.

At the Capitol, Milwaukee Democrats say Sheriff Clarke has lost focus on his role in Milwaukee County.

"I think the sheriff needs to answer for gallivanting around the nation, but not being on his job that he was elected to do," said State Sen. Lena Taylor. "I don't mind him doing whatever else he wants to do. But get your job done."

More than a year after the death of Terrill Thomas, Clarke has not said whether he disciplined any staffers or changed any policies.

Thomas died after prosecutors say his water was shut off for a week. The inquest jury recommended charges against seven jail staffers from a major to jail guards after hearing finger pointing among jail staff about the circumstances of Thomas' death.

On Monday night, the sheriff's office says that a Corrections Captain George Gold resigned over the weekend -- days after he testified in the inquest.

The sheriff's office has not said whether Gold resigned on his own or was forced out.

Gov. Scott Walker has said he will not use his power to remove Clarke from office, saying that should be up to the voters.

The top Republican in the Senate, Scott Fitzgerald, agreed with the governor.

"Elected officials certainly should be given the ability to make the case, kind of at home to their own constituencies -- and that's where Sheriff Clarke is at too," Fitzgerald said.

But some Democrats say the governor ought to reconsider his position.

"I personally have not looked at everything. But I certainly believe there are grounds for the governor to consider removing him at this juncture," said Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca.