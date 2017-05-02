MILWAUKEE -- So the legend goes, King Arthur pulled the sword from stone and became king of Camelot. But the story is a little different in the upcoming action flick. Gino joins Real Milwaukee to tell us about "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword."
Gino tells us all about “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword”
-
They’re tiny, blue and back on the big screen! Gino tells us about the new Smurfs movie
-
Bucks Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar surprises students at Rufus King H.S.
-
Which summer blockbuster will win at the box office? Here are the odds
-
The Oscars are coming up: Who has the best actress award in the bag? Gino dishes
-
John Legend plays Frederick Douglass in “Underground” Season 2, WGN America’s critically acclaimed drama
-
-
“If you tried to give rock and roll another name, you might call it ‘Chuck Berry:'” Musicians remember Berry’s genius
-
Gino kicks off a week of Oscar previews, don’t miss his pick for best supporting actress
-
The Oscars are coming up: The movies and performances that just missed the mark
-
146,000 garbage disposals RECALLED because metal parts can fly off during use
-
Things don’t always go according to plan when making a movie
-
-
Exhibit at City Hall honors Negro League ballplayers, legends of the game, in danger of being lost to time
-
We’re continuing our red carpet preview — which means Gino is back
-
Oscar coverage: The time has come for Gino to REVEAL his pick for best picture