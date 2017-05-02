Frost ADVISORY to take effect Wednesday morning for all of SE Wisconsin (1am – 8am)

Gino tells us all about “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword”

Posted 10:09 am, May 2, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- So the legend goes, King Arthur pulled the sword from stone and became king of Camelot. But the story is a little different in the upcoming action flick. Gino joins Real Milwaukee to tell us about "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword."