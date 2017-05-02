May 2
-
Admirals to host Dog Day Afternoon March 26th, benefiting Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha
-
MORE turkey trouble in SE WI: HAWS officials called out to Walmart for unusual shopper!
-
Deputies suspected “fowl play” when called to turkey break-in at Town of West Bend home
-
Outrage grows over cat tortured with hot glue gun
-
Green groups sue President Trump’s administration over pet-killing cyanide bombs
-
-
46 dogs, saved from slaughter, arrive in NY from South Korea
-
It’s National Puppy Day! Human habits your dog hates — and decoding puppy language
-
WATCH: Meet Chance, found tied to a tree in Germantown, seemingly abandoned
-
Having a “ruff” week? Uber will deliver PUPPIES to play with in Milwaukee
-
March 23
-
-
“They need to be free:” Wisconsin Humane Society sets red-tailed hawk free after rehab
-
Wisconsin Humane Society assists with rescue of 70+ hoarded Australian Shepherds, poodles
-
Germantown police officer to adopt Chance the dog, found tied to a tree, seemingly abandoned