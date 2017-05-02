× Officials identify source of substance in waterways near Mitchell International Airport

MILWAUKEE — The source of an unknown substance located in a waterway coming from Mitchell International Airport has been identified. It is jet fuel leaking from a valve that failed at an underground fuel pit near Gate E69. This gate is not currently used by any airline. The leak has been stopped.

Airport officials were first notified of an odor in airport sewer lines late on Monday, May 1st. The substance was also located in a waterway coming from Airport property.

Crews from the Airport Fire Department, Airport Operations, Airport Environmental, Wisconsin DNR, EPA and the Coast Guard all pitched in to identify the source of the substance.

At this time, the airport does not believe the leak involved a significant amount of fuel. Cleanup work is underway to contain and remove any remaining fuel in the water systems below the airport.

The incident did not have any impact on flights, vehicle traffic, or regular airport operations, officials say.