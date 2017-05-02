× Police: 2 men hurt, one seriously following separate shootings in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Monday, May 1st. Two people were hurt, one seriously, as a result of the shootings.

The first incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. near 38th and Locust Street.

Police say a 29-year-old Milwaukee man was exiting his vehicle when a suspect, who was standing a short distance away, fired several gunshots at him. The victim sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury.

A relative of the victim transported him to a local hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Milwaukee police responded to a second shooting around 6:15 p.m. in the area of 42nd and Capitol Drive.

According to police, the investigation revealed that an 18-year-old man was involved in a physical fight with at least one other subject. During the fight, the suspect armed himself with a firearm and shot the victim.

The victim was treated on the scene and conveyed to a local hospital by the Milwaukee Fire Department. He is in serious condition, but is expected to survive.

Milwaukee police continue to search for suspect(s) in both cases.