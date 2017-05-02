× Police: 4 arrested, associated with a vandalism throughout Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police have arrested four people they believe are associated with property damage and vandalism spread through the city from April 4th through April 29th.

The suspects have been identified in two separate groups. The persons arrested are two 17-year-old males, one 16-year-old male, and a 23-year-old male.

Officials say they received 29 reports of damage to property. That includes damage from BB guns and items thrown at parked vehicles.

All four Sheboygan residents have been referred to the District Attorney’s Office on multiple charges of damage to property.

The locations were chosen at random and officials say they have currently cleared 27 of the 29 reports.

If you have more information or wish to report additional incidents, you’re urged to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.