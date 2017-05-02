× Recognize this man? Germantown police need your help to identify burglary suspect

GERMANTOWN — Germantown police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in connection to a burglary that occurred at L&R Lawn Equipment and Repair in Lannon on Wednesday, April 27th.

Police say around 11:30 p.m., the suspect entered the business by kicking in the bottom panel on an overhead garage door. Various pieces of lawn care equipment were taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chief Kevin Porter at the Lannon Police Department at 262-251-4930.