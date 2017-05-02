× “Remain vigilant:” Washington Co. authorities warn of thieves targeting camper batteries

WASHINGTON COUNTY — An uptick in the theft of deep-cycle batteries from campers has caused the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to issue an alert — warning residents to be on the lookout for suspicious activity.

Over this past weekend alone, the sheriff’s office has taken approximately ten reports from local campgrounds. Officials say the batteries are typically removed from the unsecure storage area on the front area of the trailers.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says their investigations are ongoing, but residents and businesses are encouraged to remain vigilant and contact law enforcement if you see suspicious activity.