Chicago police say 2 officers shot during an “encounter”

CHICAGO — Chicago police say two officers have been shot and wounded during an incident on the city’s Southwest Side.

Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that they were wounded during “an encounter” late Tuesday.

Guglielmi says the two officers were taken to Stroger Hospital. One officer was shot in the back and the other was shot in the arm. Guglielmi described their conditions as serious.

Officers in stable condition – 1 shot in arm and hip, second officer shot in back. Offenders shot from a vehicle. — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 3, 2017

Two CPD officers shot during encounter. Transported to Stroger in serious condition. Superintendent responding to hospital. Updates to follo — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 3, 2017

.@ChicagosMayor responded to Stroger with Supt. Johnson and CPD command staff. Manhunt currently under way for suspects. pic.twitter.com/JgzScwoOPf — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 3, 2017

Authorities say police Superintendent Eddie Johnson was headed to the hospital.

