US Open Trophy to tour Milwaukee County Golf Courses before final stop at Erin Hills

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Parks has teamed up with the U.S. Open Trophy Tour, Powered by Lexus, to bring the U.S. Open Trophy to eleven park locations before it reaches the final destination at Erin Hills.

According to a news release from Milwaukee County Parks, the U.S. Open Trophy Tour will provide the opportunity for fans to admire the inspirational trophy, which dates back to 1895, and learn about the championship’s prestigious history. Fans who take their photo with the trophy and share via social media using #LexusGolf will also be entered for a chance to win two tickets to the final round of this year’s U.S. Open Championship.

The news release says the trophy tour will include stops at seven of the county’s top public golf courses, including Brown Deer Golf Course on Memorial Day, Grant Park Golf Course on May 21 and Currie Park Golf Course on June 11. The tour will also visit four Milwaukee County beer gardens and other public attractions in the region.

For an up-to-date scheduled and more detailed information on the tour, CLICK HERE.

Milwaukee County Parks U.S. Open Trophy Tour Dates

May 18, 5-8pm – Traveling Beer Garden 5k Run at Juneau Park, 900 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee

– Traveling Beer Garden 5k Run at Juneau Park, 900 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee May 21, 11am-3pm – Grant Park Golf Course, 100 Hawthorne Avenue, South Milwaukee

– Grant Park Golf Course, 100 Hawthorne Avenue, South Milwaukee May 21, 4-7pm – South Shore Terrace Kitchen & Beer Garden, 2900 South Shore Drive, Milwaukee

– South Shore Terrace Kitchen & Beer Garden, 2900 South Shore Drive, Milwaukee May 29, 9am-1pm – Brown Deer Golf Course, 7625 North Range Line Road, Glendale

– Brown Deer Golf Course, 7625 North Range Line Road, Glendale June 3, 8am-11am – Oakwood Park Golf course, 3600 West Oakwood Road, Franklin

– Oakwood Park Golf course, 3600 West Oakwood Road, Franklin June 3, 12:30-4pm – Dretzka Park Golf Course, 12020 West Bradley Road, Milwaukee

– Dretzka Park Golf Course, 12020 West Bradley Road, Milwaukee June 4, 11am-3pm – Whitnall Park Golf Course, 6751 South 92nd Street, Franklin

– Whitnall Park Golf Course, 6751 South 92nd Street, Franklin June 4, 4-7pm – Whitnall Park Beer Garden, 8831 North Root River Parkway, Greendale

– Whitnall Park Beer Garden, 8831 North Root River Parkway, Greendale June 5, 12pm-4pm – Greenfield Park Golf Course, 12001 West Greenfield Avenue, Milwaukee

– Greenfield Park Golf Course, 12001 West Greenfield Avenue, Milwaukee June 5, 5-8pm – Greenfield Park Traveling Beer Garden, 2028 South 124th Street, West Allis

– Greenfield Park Traveling Beer Garden, 2028 South 124th Street, West Allis June 11, 8-11am – Currie Park Golf Course, 3535 North Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa

If you’d like to book tee times online at Milwaukee County Golf Courses, CLICK HERE.