Watch: Soldier surprises his kids before Carolina Mudcats game

ZEBULON, North Carolina — When a soldier comes home from a tour of duty, there’s almost nothing more special than the reunion that takes place.

Well, one father surprised his kids in an extra special way — thanks in part to the Carolina Mudcats (one of the Milwaukee Brewers’ minor league baseball teams).

The children of Air Force Technical Sergeant Lance Daigle were invited last Wednesday, April 26th to throw out the first pitch at the team’s home game. Little did the kids know, the catcher who was receiving those first pitches was a man they know all too well — their father.

TSGT Daigle had just returned from six-month deployment in southeast Asia that day — and couldn’t wait to see his kids.

The entire reunion was captured on video. As of Tuesday, May 2nd, it had been viewed more than 3.2 million times.