10 displaced by fire believed to have been sparked by child playing with lighter

RACINE — The American Red Cross is assisting five children and five adults after a fire believed to have been started by a child playing with a lighter.

It happened on Wednesday, May 3rd around 3:30 p.m. at a home on Michigan Boulevard near Hubbard Street.

Fire crews were dispatched after a report of smoke coming from the front and back windows of the home. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from second-floor windows. The fire was contained to one of three units.

One pet had to be revived by crews on scene — but no one else was hurt.

The fire originated in a bedroom, and is believed to have been sparked by a five-year-old with a lighter.

This fire is believed to have caused an estimated $55,000 in damage.