× City creates email account, webpage focused on employee safety after housing inspector’s murder

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee has added an email account for employees to pass along safety concerns.

Alderwoman Milele Coggs said in a statement Wednesday, May 3rd the account was created after the death of Greg Zyszkiewicz. The Department of Neighborhood Services housing inspector was on assignment near 23rd and Cherry in March when he was shot and killed while seated in his personal vehicle, during an attempted carjacking.

“I strongly encourage any city employee who has safety suggestions or concerns to make use of the Safety1st@milwaukee.gov email account,” Alderwoman Coggs said in the statement. “When sending from a non-city email account, the information you provide is confidential and could end up helping to protect the safety and welfare of you and/or your coworkers.”

The email account was set up after the Department of Employee Relations completed a review of policies and practices related to city employees.

The department also created a webpage with important safety information for employees.