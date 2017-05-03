Don’t open it! Dangerously convincing Google Docs phishing scam hits the internet
MILWAUKEE — A dangerously convincing Google Docs phishing scam is hitting the internet on Wednesday, May 3rd.
By clicking the fake link, it will take you to a log-in page that looks identical to the real Google login page, Tech Crunch reports. It even has a Google.com domain in the address bar.
If you enter your credentials, you will be taken to a real Google Doc and may not even realize that your credentials had been stolen.
The best advice is simply don’t click the link and delete the email. And never open links from senders you are unfamiliar with.
But, if you fell for it, Google says you need to reset your password.
“We’ve removed the fake pages and our abuse team is working to prevent this kind of spoofing from happening again,” Google told Gizmodo in a statement. “If you think you may have accidentally given out your account information, please reset your password.”