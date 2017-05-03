Hear that? Harley-Davidson riders set off on 30th annual MDA Ride for Life

MILWAUKEE — The rumble of Harley-Davidson motorcycles could be heard throughout parts of southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday morning, May 3rd — more than 120 riders set off on the 30th annual MDA Ride for Life.

The riders, which included Harley-Davidson corporate executives, employees and other riders, departed from the corporate headquarters on Juneau Ave. at 8:00 a.m. Harley-Davidson Vice President and Managing Director Mike Kennedy led the ride via a police escort and was joined by MDA National Ambassador Reagan Imhoff.

The group will ride nearly 1,000 miles to the Reading Fairgrounds in Leesport, Pennsylvania — site of this year’s MDA Ride for Life event.

The initial Milwaukee group of riders will make stops through five states to pick up groups of riders participating from various Harley-Davidson dealerships. The group is expected to grow to hundreds of motorcycle enthusiasts before reaching the event in Pennsylvania.

In the end, the entire ride is expected to attract more than 3,000 participants and raise more than $1 million in donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

For more information about MDA Ride for Life, visit mdarideforlife.org.