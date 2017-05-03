Homestead HS student earns perfect score on ACT

MEQUON — If you see Max Kroft in the halls at Homestead High School, you’ll want to congratulate him. That’s because he scored a perfect 36 on the ACT exam. Kroft, a junior, took the exam in March.

The ACT is a national college entrance exam that tests in the areas of English, reading, math and science.

According to a news release from the high school, nationally, one-tenth of one percent of students who take the ACT earn the top score. In 2016, only 2,235 of nearly 2.1 million students earned a composite score of 36.

It’s a very big honor for Kroft!

“We are so proud of Max and this rare achievement,” said Homestead High School Principal Brett Bowers. “Max has a well-deserved reputation at Homestead for being a dedicated, serious student who challenges himself academically. Without a doubt, his years of hard work and scholarship have led him to this special accomplishment.”

Kroft is a member of the Homestead High School track and math teams and is enrolled in several advanced placement courses.

Congrats, Max!