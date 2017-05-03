Need a sweet treat for Mother’s Day? Check out all Mila’s European Bakery has to offer

An Old Russian proverb says a girl should be able to sift flour before she can walk and knead bread before she can talk. That’s the world in which Mila Kofman was raised. A culture in which a jar of sourdough bread starter was a traditional gift from a mother to a bride-to-be on her wedding day. Bread was cherished and baking was a way of life. When Mila and her family immigrated to America in 1979, Mila had already added to her extensive cultural background with a degree in food technology and love for baking. In opening her small retail bakery in 1981, she put both her schooling and her family’s heritage to good use, turning out delectable breads, cakes and other pastries.