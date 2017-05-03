Next month, the first U.S. Open in Wisconsin begins at Erin Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Erin Hills is set to welcome about 35,000 fans a day coming up in June for the much-anticipated U.S. Open. So what do you need to know if you're headed to the course? Eric Steimer from USGA joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

You can watch the U.S. Open on FOX6. Our coverage starts Thursday, June 15th and lasts all weekend long.

Fans & Tickets:

-7-day ticketed event: Mon-Wed are practice / Thurs-Sun are Championship Rounds

-Practice rounds offer great value

-Beware of counterfeiting/third-party sellers -