Proper portions: Are you kids eating great, or overloading their plates?

MILWAUKEE -- You now what they say, a balanced diet is all about portion control. So are your kids eating great -- or overloading their plates? Our registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life joins Real Milwaukee to review right-sized portions for school-aged kids.

Children's nutritional needs vary according to age and the amount of activity.

  • It`s a misconception that boys need to eat more than girls (until puberty, at least).
  • Goal at every meal is to first fill half your child`s plate with veggies and fruit.
  • To find out the portion that is right for your child`s age and activity level go to: https://www.choosemyplate.gov/MyPlate-Daily-Checklist-input
  • For 9-13 year olds, MyPlate recommendations by the United States Department of Agriculture, breaks down as follows for fruit, vegetables, grains and protein. Dairy needs are also noted on their website.

• 1 ½ to 2 cups of fruit
Equivalent to consume in a day

  • 16 seedless grapes= ½ a cup
  • One 4-ounce apple sauce = ½ a cup
  • 1 large banana = 1 cup

• 2 to 2 ½ cups veggies
Equivalent to consume in a day

  • About 12 baby carrots or 2 medium carrot = 1 cup
  • ½ cup green beans or mashed potatoes
  • 1 cup of broccoli

• 5 to 6 ounces of grains
Equivalent to consume in a day

  • 1 cup whole grain cereal = 1 ounce
  • 1 slice whole grain bread = 1 ounce
  • 10 whole wheat crackers = 2 ounces
  • 1 cup cooked pasta/rice = 2 ounces

• 5 to 5 ½ ounces of protein
Equivalent to consume in a day

  • 1 egg = 1 ounce of protein
  • Small hamburger = 3 ounce equivalent
  •  2 tablespoon of peanut/almond butter= 1 ounce
  •  1/2 cup of beans = 1 ounce