Proper portions: Are you kids eating great, or overloading their plates?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- You now what they say, a balanced diet is all about portion control. So are your kids eating great -- or overloading their plates? Our registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life joins Real Milwaukee to review right-sized portions for school-aged kids.

Children's nutritional needs vary according to age and the amount of activity.

It`s a misconception that boys need to eat more than girls (until puberty, at least).

Goal at every meal is to first fill half your child`s plate with veggies and fruit.

To find out the portion that is right for your child`s age and activity level go to: https://www.choosemyplate.gov/MyPlate-Daily-Checklist-input

For 9-13 year olds, MyPlate recommendations by the United States Department of Agriculture, breaks down as follows for fruit, vegetables, grains and protein. Dairy needs are also noted on their website.

• 1 ½ to 2 cups of fruit

Equivalent to consume in a day

16 seedless grapes= ½ a cup

One 4-ounce apple sauce = ½ a cup

1 large banana = 1 cup

• 2 to 2 ½ cups veggies

Equivalent to consume in a day

About 12 baby carrots or 2 medium carrot = 1 cup

½ cup green beans or mashed potatoes

1 cup of broccoli

• 5 to 6 ounces of grains

Equivalent to consume in a day

1 cup whole grain cereal = 1 ounce

1 slice whole grain bread = 1 ounce

10 whole wheat crackers = 2 ounces

1 cup cooked pasta/rice = 2 ounces

• 5 to 5 ½ ounces of protein

Equivalent to consume in a day