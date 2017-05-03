Proper portions: Are you kids eating great, or overloading their plates?

MILWAUKEE -- You now what they say, a balanced diet is all about portion control. So are your kids eating great -- or overloading their plates? Our registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life joins Real Milwaukee to review right-sized portions for school-aged kids.
Children's nutritional needs vary according to age and the amount of activity.
- It`s a misconception that boys need to eat more than girls (until puberty, at least).
- Goal at every meal is to first fill half your child`s plate with veggies and fruit.
- To find out the portion that is right for your child`s age and activity level go to: https://www.choosemyplate.gov/MyPlate-Daily-Checklist-input
- For 9-13 year olds, MyPlate recommendations by the United States Department of Agriculture, breaks down as follows for fruit, vegetables, grains and protein. Dairy needs are also noted on their website.
• 1 ½ to 2 cups of fruit
Equivalent to consume in a day
- 16 seedless grapes= ½ a cup
- One 4-ounce apple sauce = ½ a cup
- 1 large banana = 1 cup
• 2 to 2 ½ cups veggies
Equivalent to consume in a day
- About 12 baby carrots or 2 medium carrot = 1 cup
- ½ cup green beans or mashed potatoes
- 1 cup of broccoli
• 5 to 6 ounces of grains
Equivalent to consume in a day
- 1 cup whole grain cereal = 1 ounce
- 1 slice whole grain bread = 1 ounce
- 10 whole wheat crackers = 2 ounces
- 1 cup cooked pasta/rice = 2 ounces
• 5 to 5 ½ ounces of protein
Equivalent to consume in a day
- 1 egg = 1 ounce of protein
- Small hamburger = 3 ounce equivalent
- 2 tablespoon of peanut/almond butter= 1 ounce
- 1/2 cup of beans = 1 ounce