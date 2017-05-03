Tony Romo to try qualifying for US Open

DALLAS, TX - APRIL 11: Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys runs on to the court before warming up with the Dallas Mavericks during a game against the Denver Nuggets at American Airlines Center on April 11, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
DALLAS, TX - APRIL 11: Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys runs on to the court before warming up with the Dallas Mavericks during a game against the Denver Nuggets at American Airlines Center on April 11, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
ALEDO, Texas — Tony Romo’s next pursuit of a championship will be in golf. And it’s a long shot.
A month after the Dallas Cowboys quarterback retired, Romo is among nearly 9,500 players who signed up for the U.S. Open. He plays an 18-hole local qualifier Monday at Split Rail Links and Golf Club about 30 minutes west of Fort Worth.
If he advances, the next step is sectional qualifying on June 5 to get into the U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.
This isn’t the first time Romo has tried to qualify. He made it out of local qualifying in 2010. In a 36-hole sectional qualifier where only two of the 35 players advanced, Romo opened with a 71 and withdrew in the afternoon after two weather delays.
Orville Moody in 1969 was the last player to go through local qualifying and win the U.S. Open.