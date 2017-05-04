× Accidental 911 call leads to man with heroin at youth baseball game in Germantown

GERMANTOWN — An accidental 911 call leads to an arrest in Germantown.

Officers responded to the call at a youth baseball game near Kennedy Middle School in Germantown Wednesday, May 3rd. When officers got to the scene they determined the call was accidental — but also found that the caller had a warrant for his arrest.

Authorities searched the 32-year-old man and found heroin and drug paraphernalia in his pocket.

He was taken into custody.