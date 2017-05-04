“Animal Inside Out is designed to inspire:” Zoo unveils new Body Worlds exhibit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Giraffes, camels and horses are common sights at the Milwaukee County Zoo -- but you’ve never seen them quite like this!

“We are most fascinated by things that we have never seen before," said Dr. Angelina Whalley.

On Saturday, May 6th, the Zoo will unveil its new special exhibit, "Body Worlds: Animal Inside Out." The anatomical safari is a chance to learn about nature like never before.

"You can see the different muscles. You can see the vertebrae. You can see the structures in the face. It’s just incredible," said Jenny Diliberti-Shea, the Zoo's public relations coordinator.

The specimens are the result of a technique called Plastination, first developed in the 1970s by German doctor Gunther von Hagens. Dr. Whalley is his wife, and also curates the exhibit. The vacuum process replaces water in individual cells with a polymer, a plastic.

“And that renders the specimen dry. It is odorless and it lasts, more or less, forever," said Whalley.

From there, you can observe how different networks in the animal operate and interact -- the muscles, the organs and even the circulatory system, with its maze of blood vessels.

“We have, really, the same needs to survive. We have very similar skeletal structures. We have very similar organ systems," said Whalley.

The Milwaukee County Zoo is the first zoo in the United States, and first venue of any kind in Wisconsin, to host the traveling exhibit.

“You can go out to see our giraffe troupe, and then really see what some of these systems do inside the body," said Diliberti-Shea.

“An exhibition like 'Animal Inside Out' is designed to inspire people and to allow a glimpse into Mother Nature that you would otherwise never see," said Whalley.

"Body Worlds: Animal Inside Out" opens Saturday, May 6th and runs through September 4th. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $8 for children, in addition to your Zoo admission, and officials encourage you to order tickets online.

CLICK HERE to learn more about "Body Worlds: Animal Inside Out." CLICK HERE if you'd like to learn more about the Milwaukee County Zoo.