Assembly Republican road-funding plan cuts, raises taxes

MADISON — Wisconsin Assembly Republicans are proposing cutting the state’s gas tax by five cents a gallon, applying the five percent sale tax to fuel purchases and cutting income taxes as a move toward a flat tax.

The tax changes are part of a complex plan Republicans unveiled Thursday, May 4th to pay for roads in the state. It’s an alternative to Gov. Scott Walker’s much-criticized proposal to borrow about half a billion dollars and delaying construction projects.

Walker has vowed to veto any gas tax increase. His spokesman says Walker is reviewing the new proposal.

Republicans who control the Legislature and Walker are trying to agree on a plan to plug the state’s projected $1 billion roads funding shortfall as part of the $76 billion budget.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos calls the plan a starting point.

