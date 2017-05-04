× Dane Co. inmate with ties to Milwaukee, Waukesha walks away from work release site

OREGON, Wisconsin — An inmate at the Oregon Correctional Center walked away from a work release site.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, minimum-security inmate Justin Hodgkins walked away from a work release site Thursday, May 4th.

The incident has been reported to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies.

The DOC says Hodgkins was born in 1984, is 5’7″ and weighs about 150 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hodgkins should immediately contact law enforcement.