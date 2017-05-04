The legal battle of the release of new Prince music continues. And "American Idol" could be coming back. Brad Appleton, a senior news producer at TMZ, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
Don’t call it a come back: Could American Idol being making a switch to another network?
-
“American Idol” coming back? TMZ reports bidding war between FOX and NBC
-
Chuck Barris, TV game show creator and host, dies at 87
-
“Bye, bye, bye:” Justin Timberlake is spilling the beans as to why ‘NSYNC split
-
TMZ: George Clooney, his wife Amal expecting TWINS — a boy and a girl
-
TMZ: The new Prince album is yanked off iTunes — but why?
-
-
Brett Favre to TMZ: “I could still make throws. If they promise they won’t hit me, I’ll play”
-
Oprah for president?
-
America’s Got Talent may be close to naming a new host, who are the finalists?
-
‘Biggest Loser’ trainer, host suffers heart attack
-
Could your company force you to share genetic information?
-
-
A child support controversy is brewing between Blac Chyna and Tyga
-
Another celebrity is facing a nude photo scandal
-
Sen. John McCain to Ashton Kutcher: “You were better looking in the movies”