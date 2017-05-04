Developing: Fire rips through apartment complex in Mukwonago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUKWONAGO -- Firefighters on Thursday morning, May 4th responded to the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in Mukwonago.

It happened in the area of Phantom Woods and Main Street.

Crews were dispatched to the scene around 3:20 a.m. after receiving a call from a neighbor. When firefighters arrived the building was fully involved.

Authorities tell FOX6 News the apartment complex was under construction -- and no occupants were inside at the time of the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.