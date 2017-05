× Einstein Bros. Bagels debuts “Espresso Buzz Bagel,” world’s first with caffeine

MILWAUKEE — Ever wish your bagel could give you a caffeinated boost? Wait no more!

Einstein Bros. Bagels has debuted the Espresso Buzz Bagel, believed to be the world’s first caffeinated bagel.The bagel features 32 milligrams of caffeine, plus 13 grams of protein.

Einstein Bros. officials said it’s also a good source of iron and magnesium.

The Espresso Buzz is part of Einstein Bros. new “Boosted Bagels” lineup.