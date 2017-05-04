× Father Solanus Casey, priest born in Wisconsin to be beatified

Born near Oak Grove, Wisconsin in 1870, Father Solanus Casey co-founded The Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Detroit, and soon, he’ll take another step closer to becoming a saint.

Father Casey lived at the St. Francis of Assisi Monastery, where he was ordained as a priest in 1904.

He served for much of his life as a member of a monastery in Detroit.

Pope Francis announced he’ll be beatified, the third step of a four-step process to reach sainthood.