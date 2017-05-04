From Mint Juleps to fancy hats: How you can celebrate the Kentucky Derby in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's Derby Day this weekend and Zulf Shariff, the general manager of Monarch Lounge, joins FOX6 WakeUp with details on how you can celebrate the Kentucky Derby.

The Monarch Lounge of the Hilton Milwaukee City Center will be celebrating the Kentucky Derby with a party from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. this Saturday.

About Monarch Lounge (website)

Located in the heart of the Hilton Milwaukee City Center, Monarch Lounge is a downtown Milwaukee bar offering space to relax, work, and congregate. Spacious, richly-appointed seating areas, workstations, a media center and bar all reflect the hotel's original 1920s art-deco style. Enjoy a drink next to the stone and metal fireplace or connect with friends in the interactive media work area that includes touch-screens, iPads®, magazines and printer.

The completion of the restoration of the Monarch room marks one of the final phases in a multi-million dollar renovation of the hotel’s guestrooms, lobby area, public spaces, fitness center and more. As part of the renovation, several large windows on the east side of the building, which were covered for decades, have been opened to overlook 5th Street and offer a unique view of Wisconsin Avenue and downtown. Openings have also been created to overlook the upper and lower lobbies. The hotel's lobby lounge once housed one of the longest downtown Milwaukee bars in Wisconsin! As one of the top bars downtown Milwaukee offers, guests will enjoy the ornate, 82-foot-long serpentine bar, reminiscent of the classic, old-school lobby cocktail lounge.