Germantown police investigate the case of the missing concrete cows

GERMANTOWN — Germantown police are investigating the case of the missing cows (not real ones mind you).

Germantown police posted on Facebook on Thursday, May 4th that someone recently entered a residential yard to steal matching concrete cows.

Officials spoke with the daughter of the owners of the lawn ornaments. The concrete cows apparently hold special meaning for her parents. The family just wants the property returned — no questions asked.

Call Germantown police if you have information related to this incident.