“It’s amazing:” Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin patients feel ‘The Force’ on May the 4th

MILWAUKEE -- "The Force" users on both the light and the dark sides, found their way to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin to celebrate on Thursday, May 4th.

On Thursday, the hallways at CHW became an alien place -- a place from long ago, in a galaxy far, far away.

"It's amazing," said Benjamin Hansen, patient at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

Ben Hansen is a Star Wars fan.

"It's just so cool. It's like they planned this just for me," said Hansen.

Hansen has been in the hospital for a couple days, recovering from a surgery to remove a pituitary tumor. On day two of his recovery, members of the 501st Legion came to rally the kids.

"Just seeing the look on some of these kids' faces is just, how do you put that into words or put a price on that? You just can't," said Frederick Kier, Legion member.

"It's that ongoing fight, that battle of light and dark. I see that working in oncology. They'll say their cancer cells is the dark side and we need to be able to bring that light to battle anything that they're going through," said Jill Fahner, Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

Children who are normally receiving treatment for their illnesses, some of them life-threatening, were able to imagine themselves someplace far beyond the walls of the hospital.

For Hansen, meeting his galactic heroes was inspiring.

"I've taken a few steps of my own so far and this actually makes me more motivated to walk some more," said Hansen.

May The Force be with all of these kids, and help them heal.