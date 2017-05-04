MILWAUKEE -- May the fourth be with you! It's "Star Wars" day! Meijer store director Phill Kelly joins FOX6 WakeUp with some ways you can celebrate.
It’s “Star Wars” Day! How you can celebrate the epic movie franchise
