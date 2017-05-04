Las Vegas school bus crash injures 14 students, one critically

At least 14 students were injured, including one critically, when a school bus crashed with another vehicle Thursday in Las Vegas, officials said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department called the crash a “fatal accident” but did not say whether the fatality was from the school bus or the other vehicle.

Thirteen of the wounded students had injuries not considered life-threatening, the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada said. Hospital Chief Experience Officer Danita Cohen said the students range from 11 to 16.

The Clark County School District posted a message from Bailey Middle School’s principal on Twitter.

“We want to let you know that there was an accident this morning involving one of our school buses that was on its way to school,” the message read.

“Parents who have children on this bus will be contacted personally by the school once it has been determined who was on the bus. We appreciate your cooperation and patience with this matter and parents are encouraged not to go to the scene so appropriate emergency services can be provided.”