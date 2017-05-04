Man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle on Milwaukee’s northwest side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian that occurred early Thursday morning, May 4th.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. near 107th Street and Lake Park Drive.

Police say a man in his late 40s was walking northbound on 107th Street when he was struck. The victim received several serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital.

The driver of the vehicle momentarily left the scene, but then came back.

Police say there are no sidewalks in this area, so both drivers and pedestrians need to be vigilant.

The investigation is ongoing.