Mix one up for mom: Local bitters that can make your Mother’s Day cocktails, mocktails better

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Help mom take the edge off this Mother's Day and mix her up a cocktail. Brandon Reyes with Bittercube Bitters joins Real Milwaukee to tell us a little about their bitters -- and offer up some drinks mom will love.

Bittercube Bitters are developed and created in Milwaukee by hand with naturally sourced ingredients. No extracts or oils have ever been used in Bittercube Bitters. Bittercube was founded by Nicholas Kosevich and Ira Koplowitz in 2009. Now their products are now distributed in more than 25 states around the country.

Their bitters varieties include:

Cherry Bark Vanilla

Bolivar

Orange

Jamaican #1 and #2

Blackstrap

Corazon

Trinity

Memories of Another Time

Gamle Ode Celebration Aquavit, Lemon, Rose Syrup, Trinity Bitters, Seltzer

2 oz. Gamle Ode Celebration Aquavit

¾ oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

1 oz. Rose Syrup

1 dash Bittercube Trinity Bitters

Shake ingredients lightly with ice. Add 2 oz. Seltzer.

Garnish with a lemon peel and rose petal.

None So Devotional

Twisted Path Gin, Rujero Singani, Lime, Lavender Syrup, Sparkling Wine, Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters