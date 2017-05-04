× Packers set date for 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders: July 24th at Lambeau

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have set the date for the 2017 “Annual Meeting of Shareholders.” It will be held on Monday, July 24th at 11:00 a.m. at Lambeau Field — rain or shine.

According to a news release from the Packers, the formal notice of the Annual Meeting, including proxy materials, will be sent in mid-June. The organization is recommending that shareholders receive their materials via email and subsequently vote online, as it is the most sustainable and resource-friendly method.

Shareholders can register HERE.

Packers officials said shareholders planning on attending the meeting will be issued four tickets for each shareholder account, including accounts that have a joint or custodial registration. Shareholders receiving meeting materials electronically will be able to access print-at-home tickets upon voting their shares. Shareholders who receive their meeting information via standard mail will receive printed tickets in that same mailing.

With this year’s meeting on a Monday, shareholders are welcome to spend the weekend in Green Bay, with the Packers Hall of Fame, Packers Pro Shop and 1919 Kitchen & Tap open for visitors, and a variety of stadium tours offered.

The latest information on the Annual Meeting can be found HERE as the date approaches.

The Packers are asking shareholders who have not received any communications from the organization in the last 12 months to contact Shareholder Services to update their address, including street and email addresses.

Shareholder Services can be reached via phone at 855-8GO-PACK (855-846-7225) or email at shareholderservices@packers.com.