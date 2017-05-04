× Police: Charges recommended after man makes false report of “beat down”

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police are recommending criminal charges to the District Attorney’s Office against a 33-year-old man. This, after he made a false reported that he had been beaten and robbed.

Waukesha police say on Tuesday, April 25th they received a call from a parent stating their 33-year-old son was allegedly battered and robbed of cash by unknown suspects.

Officers responded to the hospital to meet with the alleged victim — who indicated that he was “jumped” and “beat down” by four males in their 20s.

Police say officers and investigators spent a significant amount of time and resources conducting canvasses in the area and interviewing potential witnesses. Investigators were able to follow the evidence — which disproved the theory of the criminal activity reported by the man.

When investigators confronted the 33-year-old man with what the evidence showed, he eventually admitted that this was all a lie.

The man indicated that he did not want to disappoint his father as he was involved in a bike accident while intoxicated.

“We would like to thank the members of our community who assisted us in this investigation and moreover the charitable contributions offered up. I don’t want this incident to discourage people from helping others out in times of need,” said Waukesha police.

Police say they have placed an alert on the GoFundMe page and are working on freezing and/or refunding those assets.

The Waukesha Police Department will be recommending criminal charges to the District Attorney’s Office.