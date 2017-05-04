× Police: Man tried jumping from window during investigation into possible meth lab in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — FOX6 News has learned more about a possible meth lab in West Allis.

Police responded to the area near 74th and Washington Wednesday, May 3rd for a report of shots fired.

Officers stopped a vehicle and that led them to the home.

FOX6 News has learned a 41-year-old man was placed in handcuffs after he tried jumping from a window. While searching the home, police allegedly found numerous propane torches, plastic bottles and chemicals that could be used to make meth.

The investigation is ongoing.

43.020424 -88.004798